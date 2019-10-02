Booking resorts or hotels can often be tricky especially if you've a kid to look after. We often encounter hotels or resorts where our kids aren't able to move about freely and they end up being grumpy and super bored. Head to these kid-friendly resorts in Kolkata and let your little ones enjoy to the fullest while you spent some cosy time with your partner.
Let Your Kiddos Play, Run Wild & Have A Blast At These Resorts In Kolkata
Ibiza Resort and Spa
Ibiza The Fern Resort and Spa is filled with fun stuff for parents and their children. It boasts a kids pool, a kids' open play zone, kayaking, gun shooting, rock climbing and rappelling. Be rest assured that even if you don't feel like going out, Ibiza can be your own little amusement park!
Lake Land Country Club
Head to Lake Land Country Club off Kona Expressway for a fun time with your munchkins. The kids can use the swimming pool to beat the heat or play water volleyball in case they are in an adventurous mood. There's an open green area in the middle of the resort where you can play a game of badminton with your little ones.
The Ffort Raichak
Perched right next to the Ganges, take your kids at this 200-year-old kid-friendly resort and let them play around amidst the greenery. Also, tag your kids along for a boat ride. We're sure they'll love it to the core.
Raajkutir
Belun Eco Village
Located around 175km from Kolkata, Belun Eco Village (in Burdwan district) harbours a unique eco-system. You can visit this kid-friendly resort that's home to several birds, mammals, reptiles and butterflies. Local as well as migratory birds flock to Belun and mammals like jackals, foxes, fishing cats and civets are spotted regularly. A natural zoo for the kids to see, don't you think?
Comments (0)