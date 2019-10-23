Going To Lake Market To Pick Up Clothes For Your Little Girls? Hit Up These Stores

Often we are confused about where to shop clothes for our kids at a pocket-friendly budget. Ditch Little Shops and Westsides and go to Lake Market for fashionable clothes for your little ones.

Rajlaxmi Stores

Catering to girls' wear from 2-8 years, get beautiful frocks for your daughter at reasonable prices. Purchase cute bow tie printed or polka dotted frocks for your little princess for her birthday. You can also buy dresses and tunics in case she wants to look her fashionable best.

5.0

Shop 126-A, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Little Stores

You will find this store on your right while walking down from Lake Mall towards Deshapriya Park. Little Stores is a small shop with a collection of good quality cotton fabrics. You will find both long and short frocks. We liked one with a flower belt near the waist. Take our words, your kid will look magical in that outfit!
5.0

Shop 126-A, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Rupayan

Visit Rupayan for asymmetrical dresses, party wear and regular tops if you daughter needs a wardrobe update. They sure know how to display their product, and the staff is always willing to help you out with different options. Once you visit Rupayan, you can browse through their printed as well as embroidered frocks.

126, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

Shivam

Shivam is pretty much a household name in Lake Market when it comes to hosiery. But they also boast an affordable and wide collection of garments for the newborns. From cute frocks to two-piece their collection is truly aww-dorable.

4.2

122-A & B, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

New Ranajit Stores

New Ranajit Stores, right opposite Lake Market is a garment store and you can get frocks, tops and tunics for your girls here. Starting from newborns, they have western wear for kids up to 10 years. You'll also find toys and baby care products. Moreover, your munchkin is going to love that teddy.

65-A/1, Rash Behari Avenue, Kalighat, Kolkata

