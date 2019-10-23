Going To Lake Market To Pick Up Clothes For Your Little Girls? Hit Up These Stores
Rajlaxmi Stores
Catering to girls' wear from 2-8 years, get beautiful frocks for your daughter at reasonable prices. Purchase cute bow tie printed or polka dotted frocks for your little princess for her birthday. You can also buy dresses and tunics in case she wants to look her fashionable best.
Rupayan
Visit Rupayan for asymmetrical dresses, party wear and regular tops if you daughter needs a wardrobe update. They sure know how to display their product, and the staff is always willing to help you out with different options. Once you visit Rupayan, you can browse through their printed as well as embroidered frocks.
Shivam
Shivam is pretty much a household name in Lake Market when it comes to hosiery. But they also boast an affordable and wide collection of garments for the newborns. From cute frocks to two-piece their collection is truly aww-dorable.
New Ranajit Stores
New Ranajit Stores, right opposite Lake Market is a garment store and you can get frocks, tops and tunics for your girls here. Starting from newborns, they have western wear for kids up to 10 years. You'll also find toys and baby care products. Moreover, your munchkin is going to love that teddy.
