Perfect Romantic Weekend? Head To This Beautiful Property In Shyambazar

img-gallery-featured
Homestays

Calcutta Bungalow

Shyambazar, Kolkata
4.6

5, Radha Kanta Jew Street, Fariapukur, Shyam Bazar, Kolkata

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Calcutta Bungalow is a perfect weekend destination with your partner where you can spend quality time. The place is peaceful and has great positive vibes. The awesome interior design also makes this property attractive. You can also book rooms or you can take just lunch or breakfast.

What Could Be Better?

A rooftop garden with dining option could add more flavour to the place

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family

Homestays

Calcutta Bungalow

Shyambazar, Kolkata
4.6

5, Radha Kanta Jew Street, Fariapukur, Shyam Bazar, Kolkata

image-map-default