Travel Down Memory Lane At This Museum On Wheels

Housed inside a vintage tram, the museum dates back to 1938 and showcases rare and unique tram memorabilia. Ranging from early days of this mode of transportation to present day, check out newspaper cuttings and posters glorifying the journey of the intriguing form of travel, over the years. To add to the theme, the entry tickets, which are as cheap as INR 10, are designed in the shape of tram tickets. A refreshing change to the boring Uber bills we get on email!

If you're in the mood for some refreshments, sneak in to the tiny cafeteria inside the tram, where one can avail coffee along with some snacks starting at just INR 10. It's perfect for a day out with the kids and a day of learning too!