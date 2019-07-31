Does Diagon Alley exist only in the wizarding world? You might think so. But we Calcuttans are blessed as Kolkata has it's own Diagon Alley. You are correct guys. I am talking about College Street (boi para). If you are a book worm like me, you just have to go there at least once in a month. There are more than hundreds of book shops which make it Asia's largest book market. You can get any book (including rare and foreign publication books) very easily with a huge discount (more or less 40 per cent). You can get all types of educational, laboratory and stationery supplies here. That's why I call it "Kolkata's Own Diagon Alley". With the smell of old books, you can feel the vibe. You can find here some renowned eateries also!
Kolkata's Own Diagon Alley!
