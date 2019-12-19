This Homegrown Brand Sells Curated Collection Of Nameplates, Trays and Even Boxes

If, like us, you can't get over scribbling your name on all your personal belongings, then we recommend checking out the Facebook page of Kreattivi. Run by Swati Chaudhury and Shruti Bhagat, this brand sells a host of customised handmade decor - from nameplates, trays, pen stands, cutlery holders and even pencil boxes. Their designer namplates, imprinted with beautiful motifs and even ones bearing pictures of you and your partner, are definitely worth a dekko. Put them up on any corner of your house or at the entrance and stamp your authority over the space.

If you're a big fan of aztec and 3D prints, you must check out their customised trays and boxes, specially ones imprinted with intricate paintings (the one on Marilyn Monroe has all our heart). Gifting ideas for kids just got easier. Your kid will be elated once your gift him/her a pencil box engraved with his/her name. Plus they also have key holders, crockery holders and coin boxes. All their merch range between INR 200 and INR 750.

