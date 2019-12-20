Bookmark This Store For All Your Byloom And Handloom Saree Needs

Drop the idea of going for conventional cotton sarees and instead head to Babli's Kundokali Saree shop in Netaji Nagar area of Tollygunge. Walk into the store for a range of byloom sarees (a combination of jute & silk fabrics), to give your wardrobe a break from the monotony.

We loved a certain set comprising a blue & grey saree paired with a yellow half sleeve blouse, priced at INR 3,600. You would definitely want to wear this on your college farewell and make your crush go weak in his knees. Or you can try a graceful off-white byloom saree that would pair well with an ochre yellow printed blouse, which will cost you INR 7,600.

We also liked their handloom collection which has a lot to offer. We couldn't stop admiring this navy blue khadi saree with hand embroidered fish print, priced at INR 4,550. This will be the ideal choice for an evening party on a humid evening due to the sheer lightness of the khadi fabric.

They have a wide range of silk variants as well, ranging from ghicha, opara, chanderi and kanjivaram, among others. A ghicha will cost you INR 2,900.