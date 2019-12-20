Kulchas, Dal Makhani Or Pindi Channa: Walk Down Memory Lane At Kwality's On Park Street

The iconic Kwality restaurant on Park Street has been a favourite among city folks since it opened doors in the city. It's known for its scrumptious food, especially North Indian cuisine. So we thought why not walk down memory lane and bask in nostalgia at Kwality this time?

The interiors are very simple and regular like most other restaurants but, really, who cares when you have good food to hog on? They serve North Indian, Mughlai and Continental food and we can't stop raving about how awesome the food is! We ordered the Chicken Cutlet to start with and loved how it was fried to perfection and served with French fries on the side. The Chicken Roast and the Vegetable and Chicken sizzlers are equally good.

A meal at Kwality can never be complete without gorging on their famous Pindi Chana with fried Kulcha (it's quite oily, you've been warned!). The dry chana served with onions, green chillies and a slice of lemon is heaven on earth. It's basically a different name for Chole Bhature but not that it matters as long as it satiates our tummies and hearts and this one definitely does! Also, you must definitely order the Chicken Bharta, Fish Orly and Saag Meat while you're here. Pair it up with a Masala Kulcha or Naan (with lots of butter on it!) and you're all set. Finish off all the food with their selection of beverages and desserts.

If you're new to the city or have lived in Kolkata but still never visited Kwality, go now. You won't be disappointed. As for the regulars, why not drop in again for old times sake?