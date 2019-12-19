Yin, Hatha, Aerial Or Iyengar: This Yoga Wellness Centre Has Something For Everyone

The last thing yoga should do is create confusion in your mind. Kyogi Wellness in Kolkata is a great place to head if you have doubts on what form of yoga to practice. Run by a team of Yoga professionals and headed by Varuna Shungula, Kyogi Wellness stresses more on the holistic benefits of yoga that helps in briging equilibrium to both your body and mind.

Yoga professional and lawyer, Varuna has been practising yoga since the age of 3, and has been teaching since when she was 19. A certified yoga teacher trainer and practitioner from Yoga Alliance International, Varuna has a team of trainers who specialises in various forms of yoga - yin, aerial, Hatha, Iyengar, acro, Vinyasa and Ashtanga. If you are a noob like us, then you will readily agree that each of them seems as good as the other. Thankfully, at Kyogi you will be assessed on your body strengths, weakness and ailments to make the decision. The yoga specialists will help you choose the right kind of yoga form, and also advice you on holistic wellness (from food to exercise, meditation and lifestyle changes). The programmes in Kyogi are built on all the eight limbs of yoga Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana and Samadhi; and not simply on Asana.

Regular classes are held with not more than 10 to 12 participants in a class. Best of all, they have specially curated classes for kids and teens. Sign up your tots (between 3 to 7 years) to their classes that incorporate yoga poses with storytelling, mimicking sounds and circle time to improve their movement and mental prowess.