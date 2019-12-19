Soon-To-Be Mrs, Hit Up This Luxury Pret Studio For Your Pre-Bridal Wear

Label Olipriya is a relatively new name in the city, known for their bridal and semi-bridal clothes, mostly for women. Highly recommended for new-age brides, their collection is all about classy traditional aesthetics with a touch of modern elegance. From ornamental drape gowns to layered salwar suits in modal to muslin silk, this studio is a hub of exclusives.

While a cliche Indian wedding calls for heavy bulky dresses, this label will break the norms for you with their easy-manageable dreamy lehengas and flowing anarkalis, embellished with hand embroidery and zardosi work. Want to keep it balanced classical and modern trends? Give their pastel shaded fusion gowns (goes beyond floor length) a shot. Beside all, they also take orders and customise according to ones preference.

We are definitely impressed by the range of breezy dresses that works standard for events and their vibrant kaftan top, paired with dhoti pants for easy boho-chic look ( actress Paoli Dam has been seen in this combo).

Casuals starts here from INR 2500 whereas occasional will cost you around INR 7000. One must have an appointment before dropping in the studio.