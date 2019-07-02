Hummus For Health: Hit Up These Eateries For Nourishing Lebanese Platters

Souk in Taj Bengal is the only Luxury Lebanese restaurant in Kolkata running since a long time. From Mezze salads (cold/hot) to talas kebabi (spicy meat filled puff pastry) to b'stillas (savory meat pie, layered with phyllo and baked to golden, buttery perfection), the menu has almost everything authentic from the Middle-East. We highly suggest you to not miss their rose petal ice-cream and Moroccan mint tea for afters.

Prices for two is around INR 3,700, excluding alcohol.