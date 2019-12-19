Girls Night Out: Kolkata Just Got A Brand New Ladies-Only Party Option

Salt Lake, Kolkata
RDB Boulevard, K-1, Block EP & GP, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

Clear out your schedules, ladies. Now every Thursdays you want to be at Salt Lake's Chai Break with your gals for an amazing night out.

Hectic week, catching up with a she-friend, or just partying, you don't really need any reason to go out with your girlfriends. If you are looking for a good venue option, you'll be happy to know that we've just that Chai Break in Salt Lake is starting a Ladies' Nights every Thursday (from December 27). Great food, music, mocktails, cocktails - everything will be laid out for your squad, and all for free! Starting at 8pm every Thursday, sway to the tunes of DJ Tabby while getting your booze fix for the week. The party on December 27 will also be attended by a few of top models of the city. No entry charges, no F&B charges, just a really good night! So what are you waiting for?

You can take along your friends, co-workers, colleagues, whoever you want - as long as they are girls.  

Other Outlets

Chai Break

Elgin, Kolkata
4.2

60/1, Near Rabindra Sadan Metro Station, Chowringhee Road, Elgin, Kolkata

Chai Break

Bhowanipur, Kolkata
4.0

8, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Chai Break

Southern Avenue, Kolkata
4.2

10-B, Southern Avenue, Kolkata

Chai Break

Ballygunge, Kolkata

53, Near Ice Skating Ring, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

Chai Break

City Centre 2 Mall, Newtown, Kolkata
4.0

City Centre 2, D-0006, Martial Arterial Road, Newtown, Kolkata

Chai break

Rajarhat, Kolkata
3.7

Candor Techspace, DH Block, Rajarhat, Newtown, Kolkata

Chai Break

Garia, Kolkata
4.2

36/2, Khatian, Mouza Karimpur, Garia, Kolkata

Chai Break

Kankurgachi, Kolkata
4.2

P-184, 1st Floor, CIT Scheme VI, Kankurgachi, Kolkata

Chai Break

Alipore, Kolkata
4.2

Enclave Building, 17/1-E, Alipore Road, Alipore, Kolkata

Chai Break

Salt Lake, Kolkata
4.3

City Centre, 3rd Floor, 302-B, Sector 1, Salt Lake, Bidhannagar, Kolkata

