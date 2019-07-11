Life is short, but we believe your lashes shouldn't be. To make sure you carry the right drama on your eyes, we jotted down five salons in Kolkata that will add the right volume and style for that perfect wink. But remember, the process takes approximately two hours and they can last about four to six weeks, depending on how you take care of them.
Drop In At These Salons In Kolkata For Lash Extensions & Let Your Eyes Do The Talking
Life is short, but we believe your lashes shouldn't be. To make sure you carry the right drama on your eyes, we jotted down five salons in Kolkata that will add the right volume and style for that perfect wink. But remember, the process takes approximately two hours and they can last about four to six weeks, depending on how you take care of them.
The Nail & Lash Bar
As the name goes, this salon does good to not only your nails but also your eyes or lashes to be precise. Depending on your preference, one can have anywhere between 30 to 120 single lashes fixed on their lid.
Irum Makeovers
Owned and managed by makeup artist Irum Asif, this salon is located right next to Bhawanipore College and offers a wide range of beauty services. One of their specialties include lash extensions that can cost you around INR 4500 albeit with a prior booking.
Samsara The Salon Nail Studio
Located in Salt lake, Samsara salon provides nail spa and other wellness solutions. Their range of semi-permanent makeup is new in the city, which includes lash extension and lash lifting, starting INR 5000.
Nail Lounge, City Centre
If you have been to City Centre chances are you might have encountered this counter occupied with bunch of customers. The salon is often the first choice for people facing cash crunch. Earlier they would cater to nail art and now offers lash primping and extensions, starting from INR 3500. Considering the compact space, we suggest you to do a prior booking.
Invogue Salon
Another sister branch of Himayalan spa, Invogue Salon on Purna Das Road offers a perfect ambience for a much-needed pampering. In addition to their premium services, they also do eyelash extensions at INR 5000.
