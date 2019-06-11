Satchels, Laptop Bags, Holdall, Totes & More: This Brand Creates Leather Bags For Everyday Use

Leather bags are usually an expensive deal but at Ecstatic Leather Bag, durability and fashion make it worthwhile. This label has an extensive collection of bags that will help you up your fashion game and make a bold, stylish statement.

They've done a good job of combining canvas, denim and ethnic products like cane and okra with leather to create innovative products. Being a mostly-leather brand, don't expect funky and hippy colours. Their bags falls more on the classier side. From retro hobo bags to multi-purpose backpacks, their versatile collection will keep you coming back for more. Pick up their animal-printed clutch and pair it with a colour- blocked dress for a brunch or simply go for their sling bags (comes with detachable strap) for an easy look.

Apart from bags, they also do personal accessories and unique gifts made out of leather. They are only available online with a starting price of INR 750 for bags.