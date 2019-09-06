It's Raining Leather At These Markets In The City

The baap of all markets! Burrabazar in Howrah is one of India's largest wholesale markets. Yes you heard that right! Even though it is known for textiles and yarn, Burrabazar literally has innumerable stores for leather goods. Whether it's men's wallets, bags, shoes, handbags or clutches, come here for all your leather needs. The best part, a lot of the stores offer heavy discounts! Seems like it's raining leather.