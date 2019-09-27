South India Club Now Houses Well-Known Roastery Coffee, Drop By Now!

If you are a coffee fanatic then this is the best place in town for you. Food in the menu is equally interesting to accompany the caffeine beverages. Roastery Coffee House aims to give Kolkata an authentic specialty brew. Their handcrafted special menu where every coffee is paired with the right dish complementing the flavours. Get access to the source of correct information regarding coffee roasting, grinding, and brewing. Bro Tip: Must try Ice Cream Cold Coffee, Cherry Tomato Buffalo Mozzarella Bruschetta, Zucchini Fries, Macaroni and Cheese Chicken Pasta and Mutton Lasagna