Get Gorgeous Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Saris At This Boutique Near Bhawanipur College

Calling all brides-to-be and bride squads. Head to Swati Boutique near Bhawanipur College and lay your hands on their rich stock of designer lehengas, indo-western gowns and saris.
If your Insta feed is bombarded with pictures of chic lehengas, chances are you're suffering from 'lehenganomania' (don't Google instead DM us for deets). Stop lamenting (we understand your budget-constraints) and head straight to Swati Boutique for options aplenty. We are pretty impressed with the neatly done decor with separate sections on bridal lehengas, saris and gowns. They have a gorgeous range of lehengas - from sequinned ones in velvet fabric to silk with floral motifs - perfect for your D-day and accompanying events like mehendi and sangeet. Their shade card is squally drool-worthy. From bright reds, blue and maroon to subtle ones in golden, silver and peach tones. These range between INR 8,000 and INR 1,50,000.
We also came across some sleek indo-western partywear. Besides heavily embellished anarkalis they have gowns - cold shoulder, sari gowns to ones with jackets - starting INR 3,000. They have rows of racks stacked with saris, including Banarasi silk, Jamnagar Bandhej, georgette, chiffon and even custom-made ones. These start at INR 2,500.
