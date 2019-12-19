Evening With Your Squad Over Good Food & Drinks

Want to chill with some good food, drinks along with superb cozy ambiance then K LOCAL should be your must-visit. Food I have tried, 1. K Local Puchka 2. Make Room For Shrooms - Mushroom lovers must try 3. Dahi Ke Kebab - Soft and unique style Kebab ( Must Try ) 4. Fish Koliwada 5. Chicken Wings 6. Chef's Special Thyme Chicken Kebab - Juicy kebab 7. K Local Meat on top Pizza - For all pizza lovers 8. Trip To Thailand - Noodles with some extras - 9. Paneer Kadhai Masala - Superb Taste 10. Murgh Makhanwala - 11. Butter Naan - Soft and tasty 12. Jeera Rice - appropriate 13. Grilled Chicken Breast - Great side option with Cocktails • Cocktails They have a dedicated Bar section where they serve some awesome Cocktail delicacies 1. Margarita 2. Blueberry martini • Mocktails If you don't take cocktails then mocktails can be a great option for you for everyone as well Some recommended mocktails, Fusion, Virginia Hurricane, Spicy Tiger & Pussy Cat Ambience Cozy ambiance with soulful music they have 3 section actually 1st one is for fine dining in 2nd one you can enjoy Dj Music and also with a dance floor, 3rd section is rooftop which has really a damn view. A must-visit destination at City Centre Salt Lake