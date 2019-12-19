Life Is Brewtiful With Edgy Food & Drinks At This Funky Place!

The talk of the town has finally opened its doors to the public and trust me you'll go gaga after seeing the place. It's more like a neighbourhood pub where you can have chill times with friends. The booze tap in every table is the main attraction here. Order your drink and pour the soda and the water yourself from the taps. Keep pouring happiness all over the weekends at this fun pub. The fusion food here cannot be missed. Ever heard of Thai Green Curry Pasta? They have some mind-boggling dishes that will blow your minds. The Bengali Lucchi with a kick in Mexican style is another highlight. The Luchi-Mucchi Tacos are finger licking good! Firstly, kickstart your evenings with the Barf Soda Pani special Peanut Platter which is probably the best chakhna that will go with the 'Sharabi Bantas' and give your taste buds a sweet and sour kick and relive your childhood memories with the 'Jhoomta Chuski'. To have something heavy and filling, go for Kulzza which is yet another great fusion of Kulcha and Pizza. End your meal with Rum infused Gulab Jamun, BSP Kulfi Falooda and Coffee Custard.