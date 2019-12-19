Frame Your Memories With A Personalised Touch At This Shop

Located on Shakespeare Sarani, this store stocks a rich collection of frames - from sleek ones to antique-style wooden frames with engraved designs. We spotted veneer and mirror frames in varied black, brown, silver and golden shades and even ones with tiger prints. If you're looking for a frame that will add a regal touch to your masterpiece, check out their collection of heavy frames with broad engraved patterns. We also recommend taking a look at their collage frames that are quite popular nowadays. Don't worry about the sizes as all photo frames can be customised as per your needs.

They also stock readymade photo frames and even paintings that are perfect to spruce up your walls. Most of these frames are procured from United Kingdom and start from INR 1,000 (prices vary as per sizes). They generally take 24 hours to two days to get a photo framed, which also depends on the availability.