Shoes, Apparel, Fabric Or Electronics: Chandni Chowk Is Where You Need To Be For Budget Shopping!

Even if you are blindfolded and asked how and where to go for electronic goods in Kolkata, your steps will only lead you to E Mall. Located on CR Avenue in Chandni Chowk area, this four-storeyed mall is filled with standalone shops selling branded mobile phones, laptops and all electronic accessories. Whether you want to assemble your PC or buy the recent Alienware you were craving for a long time, you will get it all here under one roof.

