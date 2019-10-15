Chandni Chowk is known for its electronic market and the easy availability of electronic goods but there is more to it than meets the eye. Hence, we found this list of shops in Chandni Chowk which can help address your shopping woes in a jiffy.
Shoes, Apparel, Fabric Or Electronics: Chandni Chowk Is Where You Need To Be For Budget Shopping!
Sen-Fo & Company
On the look out for budget-friendly and long-lasting leather shoes? Sen-Fo on Bentick Street sells customised handmade leather shoes. The 81-year-old establishment run by David Chen (the third generation of the Chen family in the shoe business!) specialises in hand making formal leather shoes for men. They also stock shoes and sandals in sizes 11 to 14 as well (bigger foot agonies!).
Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan
This heaven of fabric is that one place you must visit when you are in search of unique designs and colours in single and dual colour khadi, unusual stripes and checks, silks, kalamkaris and Mangalgiri cottons. You will be blown by the details of a certain fish kantha gatchi Tussar saree. We know we wanted it in our wardrobe the moment we saw it.
E Mall
Even if you are blindfolded and asked how and where to go for electronic goods in Kolkata, your steps will only lead you to E Mall. Located on CR Avenue in Chandni Chowk area, this four-storeyed mall is filled with standalone shops selling branded mobile phones, laptops and all electronic accessories. Whether you want to assemble your PC or buy the recent Alienware you were craving for a long time, you will get it all here under one roof.
BCM Music Palace
Harmoniums to ukuleles, this 25-year old shop in Lalbazar will supply you with world-class instruments. And if you have the time, strike up a conversation with the shop people. They will tell you about the many famous musicians who have been here.
P3
Checked out P3 yet? Go there right away if you are reading this now! The trendiest polo t-shirts and henleys at the most budget friendly prices, are what you will get here. Boys and men are going to have a great time to browse from the innumerable range of options in various colours. Whenever you think a t-shirt is not fitting you anymore and you need a replacement, visit P3.
Comments (0)