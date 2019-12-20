This Luxury Home Decor Brand From Spain Is Giving Us Major House Goals

You know what they say? Flaunt it if you have it (We're talking about home decor here folks, so there's no need to get excited)! Lladró has opened its first concept boutique in Kolkata. Technically, they re-opened in South City Mall, since they had gone missing when the mall was under renovation.

Lladró hired Puerto Rican architect Hector Ruiz Velazquez to design the interiors of the store (you've to visit the store for the visual experience). Specialising in porcelain products, Lladró has a huge basket of offering for people to explore. Start with their Indian showpieces, which include idols and sculptures of famous historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Mother Teresa (we can sense deshbhakti) as well shivlingas. The Mother Teresa figurine is priced at INR 44,000.

Want to score luxe and exotic jewellery? Lladró has a humongous collection of rings, pendants, necklaces, earrings, and cuffs, among other things. Gift your partner a jaw-dropping aquarium turquoise blue earring in porcelain as an anniversary gift. If you want to go for something more subtle, get her a blue reef pendant. Made in glazed porcelain, the pendant is decorated in blue and golden luster, with all metal elements in gold-plated sterling silver. The piece will cost you INR 12,000.

You will also find sculptures cutting across all walks of life, as well as on abstract concepts including angels, sports, performing arts, religion, and culture. People interested in sports can definitely browse through figurines related to swimming, tennis, football, golf, polo and even flamenco.