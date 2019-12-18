Explore
Kasba
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kasba
filters
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Bars
Salons
Homestays
Novelty Guest House
Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Delivery Services
Nanighar
Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? Not Anymore! The Nanighar App Is Here To The Rescue
Kasba
Accessories
Jute Smart
This Kolkata Brand Will Give You A Lot Of Options If There’s Jute On Your Mind
Kasba
Casual Dining
Punjabee Rasoi
Good Food Good Mood
Kasba
Book Stores
The Storyteller Book Store
Pop-Ups, Bath Books, Novels: This Pet-Friendly Bookstore Will Deliver Your Picks To Your Doorstep!
Kasba
Clothing Stores
Brand Stand
Tees, Boxers, Sneakers & More: We Found A Store Selling Branded Clothes At Half The Price
Kasba
Clothing Stores
Swarn's Boutique
Boho Chic To Gorgeous Ethnics: This Boutique Has Everything To Get Your Look On Fleek
Kasba
Other
Sappho For Equality
This LBT Organisation Has An Open Access Library And A Counselling Centre
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
Let's Poaka
Pork Lovers, Rejoice! This Eatery Delivers Sumptuous Dishes At Your Door
Kasba
Delivery Services
Pou Chong
This New Kiosk Has Authentic Baos, Sui Mai, Soups & More Starting At Just INR 40
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
Eagle Boys Pizza
In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
NGOs
DRCSC
Winter Flavours: The Only Nolen Gur You Need To Pick Up For The Season
Kasba
Hotels
The Gateway Hotel
Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Pet Care
Kashikas Pampered Paws
Looking For A Pet Grooming Salon? Kashika's Pampered Paws Is The Place To Be!
Kasba
Casual Dining
Spicery By Sigree
Spice Things Up At This Desi Pub & The Street Food Twist
Shantipally
Cafes
Cafe Strings
Treat Yo' Bae To A Memorable Meal At This Kasba Cafe
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Rush To This Newbie At Kasba For A Touch Of London Street Food!
Kasba
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Cosmetics Stores
Ajmal Perfume
Sniff A Whiff: After Delhi, B'Lore & Mumbai, This Famous Perfumery Has Finally Set Up Store In Kolkata!
Shantipally
Clothing Stores
Abracadabra
Cribs, Swaddles, Carriers & Quilts: This Brand Has Everything To Pamper Your Minikin
Accessories
Doubleu
This Brand Lets You Customise And Design Your Own Handbag In Just Ten Minutes
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Mozza
There’s A New Pizza Delivery Joint In Town & They Have The Cheesiest Pizzas
Shantipally
Bars
Chili's Grill & Bar
Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Shantipally
Spas
The Thai Spa
Hot Stone Therapy To Lomi Lomi Massage, The Thai Spa Has It All
Shantipally
Bars
Barcelos
This Cafe & Bar In Kasba Is Just Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch!
Kasba
Lounges
Ozora
Drinks At 328 Feet Above Ground Level: Dine At The Top Of The World At Ozora
Shantipally
Jewellery Shops
Mia By Tanishq
More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Gift Shops
Fondu Basket
Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Hoppipola
Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Pet Care
Paw Path
Kolkata Pet Lab, Paw Path, Will Help You Keep Tabs Of Your Furry Baby's Health
Casual Dining
Shillong Point
Shillong Point Serves Up Authentic Khasi Dishes (And More) In A Cosy Setting
Gariahat
Delivery Services
NightKitchen
Call The Knights Of NightKitchen To Slay Your Midnight Hunger
Tiljala
Casual Dining
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
