Jewellery Shops
image - Mia By Tanishq
Jewellery Shops

Mia By Tanishq

More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Cosmetics Stores
image - Ajmal Perfume
Cosmetics Stores

Ajmal Perfume

Sniff A Whiff: After Delhi, B'Lore & Mumbai, This Famous Perfumery Has Finally Set Up Store In Kolkata!
Shantipally
Gift Shops
image - Fondu Basket
Gift Shops

Fondu Basket

Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Casual Dining
image - Spicery By Sigree
Casual Dining

Spicery By Sigree

Spice Things Up At This Desi Pub & The Street Food Twist
Shantipally
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mr. Mozza
Fast Food Restaurants

Mr. Mozza

There’s A New Pizza Delivery Joint In Town & They Have The Cheesiest Pizzas
Shantipally
Spas
image - The Thai Spa
Spas

The Thai Spa

Hot Stone Therapy To Lomi Lomi Massage, The Thai Spa Has It All
Shantipally
Bars
image - Chili's Grill & Bar
Bars

Chili's Grill & Bar

Beat The Monday Blues At Chilis With Their Fab 1+1 Offer {On Food & Drinks}
Shantipally
Lounges
image - Ozora
Lounges

Ozora

Drinks At 328 Feet Above Ground Level: Dine At The Top Of The World At Ozora
Shantipally
Casual Dining
image - Hoppipola
Casual Dining

Hoppipola

Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Bars
image - Barcelos
Bars

Barcelos

This Cafe & Bar In Kasba Is Just Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch!
Kasba
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Clothing Stores
image - Abracadabra
Clothing Stores

Abracadabra

Cribs, Swaddles, Carriers & Quilts: This Brand Has Everything To Pamper Your Minikin
Accessories
image - Doubleu
Accessories

Doubleu

This Brand Lets You Customise And Design Your Own Handbag In Just Ten Minutes
Casual Dining
image - Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
Casual Dining

Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Casual Dining
image - Punjabee Rasoi
Casual Dining

Punjabee Rasoi

Good Food Good Mood
Kasba
Homestays
image - Novelty Guest House
Homestays

Novelty Guest House

Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Pet Care
image - Paw Path
Pet Care

Paw Path

Kolkata Pet Lab, Paw Path, Will Help You Keep Tabs Of Your Furry Baby's Health
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Let's Poaka
Fast Food Restaurants

Let's Poaka

Pork Lovers, Rejoice! This Eatery Delivers Sumptuous Dishes At Your Door
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants

Appetiso

Rush To This Newbie At Kasba For A Touch Of London Street Food!
Kasba
Delivery Services
image - Pou Chong
Delivery Services

Pou Chong

This New Kiosk Has Authentic Baos, Sui Mai, Soups & More Starting At Just INR 40
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Boutiques
image - Ichchhapuron
Boutiques

Ichchhapuron

Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - Rang De Basanti Dhaba
Casual Dining

Rang De Basanti Dhaba

For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Travel Services
image - Let Us Go
Travel Services

Let Us Go

Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Delivery Services
image - Nanighar
Delivery Services

Nanighar

Craving Ghar Ka Khaana? Not Anymore! The Nanighar App Is Here To The Rescue
Kasba
Hotels
image - The Gateway Hotel
Hotels

The Gateway Hotel

Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Clothing Stores
image - Swarn's Boutique
Clothing Stores

Swarn's Boutique

Boho Chic To Gorgeous Ethnics: This Boutique Has Everything To Get Your Look On Fleek
Kasba
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eagle Boys Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Eagle Boys Pizza

In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
Clothing Stores
image - Brand Stand
Clothing Stores

Brand Stand

Tees, Boxers, Sneakers & More: We Found A Store Selling Branded Clothes At Half The Price
Kasba
