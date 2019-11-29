Kickstart Your Sunday With A Lavish Brunch At Ozora

Kolkata people! Our favourite skybar Ozora has come up with a lavish brunch to add some life to your boring Sunday afternoon. Yes! You read that right. Ozora has introduced 'The Brunch Affair' every Sunday for all you food lovers out there.

It's quite a lavish spread with Oriental, Continental and Indian fusion dishes on offer. Treat yourselves to an assortment of salads, cold cuts, soups, starters, mains and, of course, desserts. The menu changes every week so you're for sure in for a diverse spread. From Tomato Shorba and sprouts salad to different kinds of cheese platters, kebabs, tikkas and an assortment of mains from different cuisines, the Ozora bunch offers it all.

We loved the Fish Amritsari, Paneer Kurkure Kebab and Tuscan Potato. Cheese lovers are in for a real treat with Ozora's super awesome Mediterranean Cheese Platter that's got smoked, bandel, babybel, parmesan and cheddar cheese. Get your pasta or risotto made just the way you like it at their live counter for Italian food. But if it's Chinese that rules your heart, then gorge on the Burnt Garlic and Cilantro Noodles with Stir Fried Vegetables in Black Bean Sauce on the side. Pork lovers must try the Pork Salami but if it's chicken that you prefer, then Grilled Chicken with Baked Potato is what you should opt for.

That's not it. ozora has unlimited drinks on offer too! Wait, that doesn't mean that you get sloshed but you can definitely wash it all down with wine, vodka, gin, rum, beer or champagne. Finish off that scrumptious meal with their Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse or Baked Rasmalai.

If you're only going for food, it'll set you back by INR 1,250 including taxes. Going for the alcohol too? You'll have to shell out INR 2,100 (taxes included).