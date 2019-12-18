Shobhabazar

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Allen Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Allen Kitchen

This Quaint Little Eatery Serves Some Of The Best Prawn Cutlets In Town
Shobhabazar
Other
image - Bishwanath Bag
Other

Bishwanath Bag

Shaadi Fix: Get A Book Or Wedding Cards Printed At This Ancient Litho Press
Shobhabazar
Religious Establishments
image - Bagala Mukhi Kali Mandir
Religious Establishments

Bagala Mukhi Kali Mandir

This 1730s Building Survived An Earthquake & A Cyclone On The Same Day, And Is Still Around
Bagh Bazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mitra Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Mitra Cafe

Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!
Shobhabazar
Boutiques
image - Tilottama Boutique
Boutiques

Tilottama Boutique

Trying To Find Kantha Stitch Outfits? This Boutique Can Help You Get One
Sovabazar
Other
image - Kumartuli
Other

Kumartuli

Take A Walk Around These Old Kolkata Lanes In The Company Of Revolutionaries & Goddesses
Hatkhola
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wow! Momo
Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Shoe Stores
image - Ajanta Footcare
Shoe Stores

Ajanta Footcare

This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Shyambazar
Clothing Stores
image - Silk House
Clothing Stores

Silk House

Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Hati Bagan
Stationery Stores
image - Samrat
Stationery Stores

Samrat

Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Hati Bagan
Movie Theatres
image - Star Theatre
Movie Theatres

Star Theatre

Your Next Movie Should Be At This 1883 Cinema Hall In North Kolkata
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
image - Bhojohori Manna
Casual Dining

Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Shyambazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
Fast Food Restaurants

Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons

This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Cafes
image - Coffee O Kobita
Cafes

Coffee O Kobita

This North Kolkata Cafe Has A Feluda Theme & Lets You Put Up Your Work On Their Walls
Shyambazar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ben Fish
Fast Food Restaurants

Ben Fish

If Your Heart Calls For Fries, Then This Place Is Worth A Try
Shyambazar
Delivery Services
image - Hungry Monkzzz
Delivery Services

Hungry Monkzzz

Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Sweet Shops
image - Makhan Lal Das & Sons
Sweet Shops

Makhan Lal Das & Sons

This Century-Old Sweet Shop Still Sells Sandesh At INR 2
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shiv Assram
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shiv Assram

This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Fabric Stores
image - Tara Clothes Printers
Fabric Stores

Tara Clothes Printers

From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Manick Tala
Other
image - Galiff Street
Other

Galiff Street

Green In The City: Pick Up Cacti And Other Succulents At This Old Market
Bagh Bazar
