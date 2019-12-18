Explore
Shobhabazar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shobhabazar
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Accessories
Religious Establishments
Shoe Stores
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Sweet Shops
Allen Kitchen
This Quaint Little Eatery Serves Some Of The Best Prawn Cutlets In Town
Shobhabazar
Bishwanath Bag
Shaadi Fix: Get A Book Or Wedding Cards Printed At This Ancient Litho Press
Shobhabazar
Bagala Mukhi Kali Mandir
This 1730s Building Survived An Earthquake & A Cyclone On The Same Day, And Is Still Around
Bagh Bazar
Mitra Cafe
Drop By This Legendary Outlet In Beniatola For Some Amazing Street Food!
Shobhabazar
Tilottama Boutique
Trying To Find Kantha Stitch Outfits? This Boutique Can Help You Get One
Sovabazar
Kumartuli
Take A Walk Around These Old Kolkata Lanes In The Company Of Revolutionaries & Goddesses
Hatkhola
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Wow! Momo
Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Ajanta Footcare
This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Shyambazar
Silk House
Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Hati Bagan
Samrat
Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Hati Bagan
Star Theatre
Your Next Movie Should Be At This 1883 Cinema Hall In North Kolkata
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Hati Bagan
Bhojohori Manna
Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Shyambazar
Laxmi Narayan Shaw & Sons
This Legendary Shop Serves The Best Fritters In The City
Hati Bagan
Coffee O Kobita
This North Kolkata Cafe Has A Feluda Theme & Lets You Put Up Your Work On Their Walls
Shyambazar
Ben Fish
If Your Heart Calls For Fries, Then This Place Is Worth A Try
Shyambazar
Hungry Monkzzz
Craving Street Food? This Is The Place You've Gotta Be At
Hati Bagan
Makhan Lal Das & Sons
This Century-Old Sweet Shop Still Sells Sandesh At INR 2
Shiv Assram
This Beverage Shop Offers Strawberry Lassi, Green Mango Lassi & More
Hati Bagan
Tara Clothes Printers
From Jeans To Sarees, Customize Your Apparel At This Age-Old Cozy Shop
Manick Tala
Galiff Street
Green In The City: Pick Up Cacti And Other Succulents At This Old Market
Bagh Bazar
