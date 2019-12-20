Drop By This Dessert Parlour For Those Frequent Waffle Cravings

This small little dessert parlour located near the Camac Street area serves a variety of toothsome desserts. The walls are painted pink and white – giving the look and feel of a candy shop with hilarious wall arts that will draw your attention while waiting for the order. From ice-creams and shakes to waffles and gelatos – this place is a must-visit to satiate your sweet tooth cravings.

London Bubble boasts different varieties of waffles with many exciting and exotic flavours. Try out the Black Jack Bubble Waffle Wrap – a chocolate waffle filled with ice-cream, or choose from flavoured waffles like brownie waffle, chocolate waffles, blueberry cream cheese waffle, oreo waffle and many more. You must try their signature ‘London Bubblegum Bubble Wrap’ that has got refreshing flavour – an ideal pick for all those peeps who need a break from chocolate.

The Tiramisu pockets and Nutella pancakes from this dessert parlour are sure to give you a sugar rush. And if you are someone who loves Ferrero Rocher, then you must try the 'Ferrero Rocher Gelato' which tastes heavenly. You can also sip on some iced bubble chais (a type of Taiwanese tea that is topped with pudding and jelly bubbles ) like Litchi Lemon Mojito Iced Tea, lemon pomegranate iced tea or strawberry lemon iced tea if you ain’t fond of shakes and waffles.