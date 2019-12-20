Girls, You Definitely Need To Check Out This Nail Art Cafe!

This little cafe is situated near to Jay Cinema Lake Town. Cool ambience with good comfortable seating available. Service is a bit slow but that is justified because the concept behind it is when someone will take their Nail Art or any of the spa services the person who is accompanying her can enjoy the food and drinks over a chit chat session with her. Staffs are friendly here. As a foodie, I must recommend some of the dishes and drinks for you. Btw their drinks are just amazing... 1. London Nachos 2. Exotic Garlic Bread 3. Veg Grilled Sandwich 4. Spicy Fries 5. London Fries 6. Kitkat Waffles 7. Rose Rabri Shake 8. Watermelon Litchi Blast 9. Choco Loaded Freak Shake 10. London Beer