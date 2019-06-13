London's Famous Bakery Chain Now In Kolkata

Millies is a UK based bakery chain, specializing in cookies, muffins, and cakes. With over 90 stores across the UK, they opened up their first chain in Kolkata. Recently they are present in Quest mall, Cc1, and salt lake sector 1. They have wide varieties of freshly baked cakes, cupcakes, pastries, cookies, and some savory items as well. Each item is made with utmost love and care and they are not only a treat to the eyes but also tastes heavenly. The cupcakes are super cute and it's totally buttercream frosting on above these muffins. The texture is soft and crumbly, and the frosting has got the perfect sweetness. Also what truly impressed us is they don't use any artificial flavours for any of their cakes. The varieties of cupcakes you get are KitKat, oreo, blueberry, pineapple, strawberry, and many more. Every cupcake includes real fruit fillings with no preservatives. They are known for their freshly baked out of the oven cookies with chewy in the middle and crunchy in the outer layer. The KitKat and snicker cookies are delicious. Coming to the pastries, they have some of the best in town. It includes red velvet, oreo cheesecake, snicker pastry, chocolate fudge. The snicker pastry is recommended. Also, they have some cute cookies boxes which you can customize according to your choice and its an ideal gifting option to your loved ones. Some top picks include : 1. Cheesecake 2. Cupcakes include blueberry, oreo, and KitKat (recommended) 3. Chocolate fudge pastry 4. Strawberry milkshake