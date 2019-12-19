Look Through The Periscope And Dive Into World Cuisine At This New Salt Lake Eatery

Kouzina has come up with another experiential restaurant in Salt Lake, and this time you'll be reminded of Jaws' 'ba-dum' music. Kouzina Marine, as the name suggests, will lock you up in a submarine and take you for a faux ride underwater. Dimly lit with dark interiors and an industrial decor - you'll can surely imagine yourself underwater with all the detailed props that make up this restro. For a spot on experiential dine out, the entire space is decked in crafted rust iron sheets and huge nuts and bolts to replicate the inside of a submarine (not that you and I will much know the difference, but it matches up to the images films have shown us). Large round portholes (submarine windows) and metres dot the place with under water videos running on the screens. There's also the elaborate periscope that kids can have a jolly time peeping into. Living up to theme are the servers who wear the quintessential mariner's blue and white attire while serving you a plate of world cuisine. Entirely vegetarian, the menu is an exhaustive one, packed with food from different countries. So, sit back in the submarine and gear up to go on a experiential food tour around the world. For starters, we kicked off our meal with the fluffy soft green bao that comes loaded with veggies and with the spicy hint of wasabi. The signature crystal har gow is another must try at Kouzina Marine. Boot up this winter with their smoky cottage cheese sizzler, but we really liked getting a fill of the wholesome laksa. A wise word for all that eating we suggest, do keep some space for the delectable desserts that's in store. The oreo cheesecake is deliciously rich and will give you enough rush to keep you smiling for good. Chocolate nerds don't wait for anyone and just plunge into the dark and white chocolate mousse with your spoon.