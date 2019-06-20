Looking For A Place To Chill Or Hangout?Well, You Ought To Visit Mugs & Shots!

Mugs & shots located in the New Market is a cafe-bar with an extremely eye-catching ambience & a soothing atmosphere. It has a wide range of lip-smacking food like pasta, wraps, sizzlers, spaghetti to name a few. Try the hookah which has a unique fruit base, and definitely is among the finest hookahs served in the city. Cocktails served here are literally to drool over. 'Cinnamon Coffee Martini' is a must try, if you love strong cocktails. Also, you wouldn’t want to miss out on their delicious desserts. They also serve an energy drink named 'Blue Dragon' very similar to red bull, though quite refreshing. Expect good hospitality and all in all an experience to remember!