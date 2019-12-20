Sharp Casuals Or Dapper Formals, This Brand Will Boost Your Closet

Don't bother panicking about where to get a wardrobe modification from and head straight to Louis Philippe. This store is a major saviour for all the men out there who take some effort to go beyond a t-shirt and a jeans.

Louis Philippe in Rangoli Mall will be able to solve all your problems regarding your denim needs. The boys can now pick up a regular or skinny fit clean denim from their LP Jeans section. We would tell you to ditch the regular blue and black, and go for the light washed super skinny fit grey denim, which can be worn with a t-shirt or shirt of any colour.

We are in love with their LP Sport shirts and polo tees. A certain maroon printed super slim fit shirt couldn't be any less functional, and you can wear it both as a casual and formal wear. All you need is a black denim or a brown trouser, and it makes you party ready. Get your college look sorted with a full sleeve crew neck striped t-shirt for INR 1,299.

We understand if you've joined a blue collar job recently and your wardrobe is full of hippie clothes. Their formals collection will definitely pull you out of your misery. Score sharp full sleeve shirts in small prints and checks to match your boss' look. Their formal shirts begin from INR 1,899. But if you want something for your next business trip or board meetings, you can pick up a 3-piece for INR 12,999.