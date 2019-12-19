Hit Up This City-Based Brand For Sustainable, Handcrafted Sarees & Blouses

Love For The Loom does simple yet elegant sarees for women in cotton. Born out of love for all things natural and handmade, owner Sonali Bhattacharya wanted to make something using sustainable sources of fabric and dye. With that commitment in mind, she's created simple yet graceful designs with different textures and drapes.

The brand does sarees, blouses, stoles, dupattas and fabrics using indigenous organic kala cotton and hand-spun yarns. Check out their kala cotton log cabin yarn saree with extra weft designs and three shuttle worked temple borders hand woven by weavers in Kotpad. Pair it up a khadi jamdani blouse and you're all set for the day. Try a different look with their khadi jamdani saree in natural indigo paired with a kala cotton blouse perfect for brunch or just a day out in the sun. We also spotted a handwoven fine linen with hand-embroidered cross stitch sari as well as a khadi denim textured saree with pastel strokes on it.

Love For The Loom works with weavers in Kutch, Bengal, Kotpad and other parts of the country, with the aim to preserve traditional motifs and weaving skills while giving the design a modern touch. Besides sarees and blouses, their khadi jamdani stoles in various motifs is definitely a product to watch out for. The brand offers a contemporary take while staying true to traditional handloom practices.

Prices start at INR 3,000 and go up to INR 70,000.