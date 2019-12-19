Boys & Girls Head To This New Posh Salon on Lake Road For That Perfect Pujo Makeover

Salons

Lumi Salon & Skin Clinic

Ballygunge, Kolkata

P-561, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Lake Terrace, Ballygunge, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome

Fix those tresses or simply pamper yourself at Lumi Salon and Skin Clinic, bang on Lake Road. This unisex salon offers much more than your regular manicure, pedicure, massage and facial. Try their keratin treatment, body polish (full body) and whitening facial, among others. We know how much men are obsessed with their facial hair and how they treat it like it's their only love. For those lads, the beard styling service can help you twirl the moustache better. Men, shine like a diamond with their waxing services! Don't give your girlfriends a chance to complain and avail their front body and arms RICA waxing. As they say mard ko dard nahi hota!

Planning a full-proof makeover before Pujo? You have to check out their awesome launch offers. Men can opt for the Refresh package for INR 2,499, which includes hair spa, facial, pedicure  and haircut. Girls can be a bit more choosy and opt from their Restore, Rejuvenation and Luminosity package. Here you'll get to avail hair treatment, whitening facial, pedicure and manicure, all for INR 4,499. That said, we don't really approve of these whitening treatments. 

Pro-Tip

They have an in-house skin specialist to address all your skin problems. They also offer hair transplant for which you need to make an appointment in advance.
