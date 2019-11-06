Get Faux Leather Handbags And Wallets From This Homegrown Brand Under INR 500!

Cute and affordable handbags calling! M and B House of Bags in Bara Bazar is a paradise for bag enthusiasts. If you have seen your favourite celebs carrying it, they probably have it!

A Kolkata-based brand, M&B is run by Bhagyashree from her house in Bara Bazar. Did we tell you? She also does brilliant first copies! In case you are in search of your most favourite designer, there's a chance you might get it here.

We really liked her efficient baguette collection which comes with detachable slings and belts. You can carry one as a normal carry bag with short handles, or else you can make it a sling bag with their detachable leather belts. Get them in a variety of shades such as red, brown, olive and black, among others.

We adore their cute accessory bags with hand-painted animated figures, which included one with drawings of a girl and boy! Perfect to gift your partner, don't you think? You can also explore their collection of quilted bags and saddles. We liked a certain patterned red quilted bag with gold finish slings which can be ideal for an evening party. And if you want to be minimalistic, go for their solid coloured saddles in navy blue and black to keep it classy. But if you are looking for a quirky regular usage sling bag, you can go for a slipper-shaped bag in the form of a duck, for your college days.

The clutches and wallets start from INR 200 and the bags from INR 400. Her products go up to INR 2,500.