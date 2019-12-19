Get Those Haider Vibes With Beautifully Embroidered Kashmiri Shawls From This Store

Winter, monsoon or summer, MA Shawls on Mirza Ghalib Street has a huge collection of shawls for all seasons. According to the owner, besides Kashmiris, Bengalis are highly fond of shawls (couldn't agree more!) We remember our parents and grandparents ditching the sweater and opting for the wool instead. MA Shawls produces fine woollen shawls in both hand and machine embroidery.

Go back in time with their vintage embroidered shawls, which is perfect as a gift for your grandma or grandpa's birthday. But there's no such rule that millennials can't wear it. The store specialises in intricate pashmina and semi-pashmina shawls. You can try one red threadwork semi-pashmina shawl embellished with golden pins, priced at INR 3,200. Pair it with a beige bandhgala and exude royalty.

We also spotted semi-pashmina shawls with nim dor work, which makes the store a must-visit place for men's shawls. Add it to you kurta at the next party, and you'll be channeling Amitabh Bachchan! You will get shawls here for as low as INR 500!