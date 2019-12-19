All You Pet Parents! Hit Up This Store In New Town For Food & Supplies For Your Furry Kids

Got a pet at home to take care of and can't figure out where to get pet care supplies from? Worry not. Hit up Mad About Dogs in New Town for all your needs.

This pan-India store stocks all your essentials for your pet. They have the usual Pedigree but also several imported ones like Royal Canin and Acana difficult to find in other pet stores in the city. The store is full of adorable accessories for your furry friends. Get your hands on pet clothes, cute little shoes, leashes, bedding, brushes, bowls and essential pet grooming kits. There's also beef jerky, chew sticks and other treats in all kinds of shapes and sizes. We loved the cute collars with lights on them to protect them from moving vehicles in case you take them for a walk in the night.

Need cat food? No worries. The name maybe Mad About Dogs but it stocks cat food as well from brands like Me-O and Whiskas. You'll also get harnesses, food bowls, lice combs and a lot of other cat grooming essentials for your four-legged mate.

Shop for toys - balls, squeaky toys, stuffed toys, rope balls to name a few - for your favourite family member. Also get your hands on keychains with paw imprints on them. You'll also find products for your pet's hygiene like shampoos, conditioners, soaps, nail cutters and cleaners, deodorants and medicines as well to treat lice and ticks.

So, all you pet parents out there! If you're looking for pet supplies, head to M.A.D now.