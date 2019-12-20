Love Chinese Food? Then, Head To This Awesome Restaurant For The Best In Town

If it’s Chinese, it’s Mainland China. For many, Mainland China has become synonymous with Indian Chinese food in not only Kolkata but across India. The aroma of Chinese food will fill your senses the minute you step inside the restaurant. It's quiet a sophisticated setup with full-on China feels. The oriental medallions, the trio of golden giant size terracotta warriors, showpieces and Chinese trellis gives this place the perfect Chinese look and feel.

Mainland China has its menu carefully crafted keeping in mind local tastes but also without compromising the authenticity of the cuisine. Crackling Spinach is a favourite among vegetarians while non-vegetarians must try the Pan Fried Asian Chilly Fish with a Spicy House Chilli Sauce if you like to spice things up a bit. The Malaysian Curried Prawns contain just the right amount of spices and flavours while Mixed Seafood comprising prawns, fish and crabs cooked in a clay pot with Sichuan pepper as the main ingredient will leave you wanting for more. Order a mild lemongrass flavored Fried Rice along with it and you're all set for the day.

Finish off your dining experience with a scrumptious dessert. The brownies with hot chocolate is a forever favourite. If you are fond of coconut, then opt for the coconut caramel custard. The Orange Crème Brulee and Honey Noodles with Almond Flakes taste equally amazing.