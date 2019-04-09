Mall Hopping? Here’s Our List Of The Best Ones In Town

It was one of the first malls in the city, housed the city’s first Inox, had the first top-end luxury brands and was everyone’s go-to shopping destination for a long time. It completely revolutionised the shopping experience in the city. What’s nice about Forum Courtyard is that it is quite peaceful compared to other malls. You’ll find a nice mix of brands not available at many other places within Kolkata, such as Cottonworld, Promod, Kazo, Vero Moda, Only, Charles & Keith, Shoppers Stop, Aldo and Bombay Dyeing. The newly launched Usupso has joined the club too. And, INOX is here to the rescue, when all fails and you want to recline back and see a film. Food options are a handful – but you can try Oh! Calcutta, Cafe Mezzuna, TGIF, Biscotti, Pizza Hut and Subway when the munchies strike!