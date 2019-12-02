Love Fusion Food? Head To Mamagoto For A Lavish Spread Of Asian And Fusion Food

Can't get enough of Asian food? Well, then you'll love Mamagoto's Small Plates menu that they've recently launched. We tried it too and would definitely recommend a visit.

It's fusion food and cocktails all the way at Mamagoto this time. Drop in and gorge on Thai curries, salads, varieties of tofu, chicken and fish. Start off with the Vietnamese Vermicelli Salad that's available in veg and shrimp options. It's basically rice noodles with veggies or shrimp tossed in a tangy sauce and a great appetiser to begin with. We would also recommend the Sweet Corn Thai Yellow Curry that's served with pan-fried bao buns. The corn and baos perfectly balance the strong coconut flavour. But if it's lamb that you prefer, then we'd say you go for the Sliced Ginger Lamb. Chicken lovers must try the Seoul Grilled Chicken marinated in a Korean Chilli Paste - you're sure going to leave with a happy stomach. The Pan-Fried Catla served with Thai herbs and the fiery Kra-Pow style Prawns are also must-haves.

Wash down all that appetising and flavourful food with their selection of cocktails. We loved the Orange and Berry and Basil caprioskas. But the Summer Stone Sangria - red wine with homemade plum, brandy, apricot, cherries and ginger ale - has our heart.