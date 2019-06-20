Mango On Your Mind? Check Out These Places For All Things Aam

Summers can get you thirsty and to quench your thirst Serafina has a list of cocktails on offer. We highly recommend trying their mango basil vodkatini, tangy and sweet! Each summer special has been paired with a cocktail and of course you can mix and match. Try out their innocent mango martini with grilled chicken skewar or relish a fresh salad bowl along with their mango mint caipiroska for a perfect brunch.

Price for two will cost you around INR 1500, plus taxes.