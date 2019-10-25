Visited This Government-Run Store For All Things Handicraft? If Not, Drop In Right Now!

If you're a sucker of all things hyper local then you will definitely adore Manjusha for their brilliant handmade and handicraft products. They have two stores -- at Lake Market (opposite Lake Mall) and Salt Lake.

Run by the state government, we checked out their Lake Market branch. The store is indeed a breath of fresh air, when it comes to rural Bengal's art. Everything that you see here has been sourced from different parts of Bengal, and each and every product bears the footprint of the place it belongs to. From shola (sholapith) to chhau masks of Purulia, you will find it all here.

Craftwork related to shola or Indian cork was seen hanging from literally every corner of the store. You will find all kinds of home decor and knick-knacks, sourced all the way from Bishnupur, Bankura, Murshidabad and Baharampur. We saw miniature Durga figurines and statuettes made of shola with detailed handwork, ideal to give a rural touch to your casa. We also found gorgeous ceramic tables and kitchenware, as well as clay and earthen vase, cups and glasses. These are perfect alternatives to plastic items and also quite cheap as compared to glass or ceramic products.

Decorate your living and drawing room with intricate dokra tribal art showpieces from Bankura and Bardhaman, starting from INR 140. Coming to the apparel collection, you can score Baluchari and kantha stitch sarees. You also have budget options in soft linen cotton and jamdani sarees. The jamdanis start from INR 1,500. Visit this store if for not anything else, but their commitment towards sustainability.