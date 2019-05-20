Exquisite Sherwanis, Bandhgalas, Lehengas & More: Manyavar In Park Street Has It All

The Manyavar & Mohey store in Park Street is probably one of the most amazing places to go to for wedding and celebration wear. You will be spoilt for choice with their range of sherwanis in different colours and designs.

The men's collection is on the ground floor and the first floor, while the women's collection can be found on the second floor. They have traditional as well as Indo-Western sherwanis in cotton-silk, dupion silk, velvet and jute fabric with thread, embroidery and floral print work on them. You can get these resplendent sherwanis from INR 10,000 onwards.

Their collection of kurtas and jackets will leave you scratching your head for sure. You can buy individual pieces as well as sets. Pair a white floral print Indo-Western kurta with black pants and jootis and you are set for the day. The kurta-jacket sets start at INR 5,000 depending on the design and fabric you choose. You can get jootis from INR 900 onwards.

Pair your embroidered kurta with a dhoti if you like. They also have pathani suits and patialas starting at INR 1,000.

All you grooms out there, head to Manyavar for a wide range of sherwani options. They also have dupattas and safas made of velvet, dupion silk and cotton-silk fabric to complete your look. You can find a few options from the Virat Kohli wedding collection as well. Their collection starts from INR 10,000 onwards while the dupattas and safas are priced at INR 600 and INR 2,000 onwards.

Mohey, the women's section is comparatively smaller with lesser options. You'll find traditional bridal lehengas in silk, velvet and cotton fabric with kardana, zari, thread and zardozi work on them. The prices start at INR 15,000.

BFFs of the bride, don't be upset as the store has something for all you pretty ladies as well. Choose from a range of gowns, saris, kurtis and salwar suits in a variety of fabrics and colours. They have clothes for every occasion. The sarees start at INR 1,500 while the kurtis, gowns, salwar suits are priced at INR 1,000, INR 4,000 and INR 2,500 respectively.

The kids collection for boys starts at INR 1,500 and for girls at INR 3,500.

