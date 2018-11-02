Vintage Asia's New Menu Will Take You To The Exotic Lands Of Far East

Tired of the same old Chinese and Thai? Head to Vintage Asia at the JW Marriott. Chef Alexsander Cheng has rustled up a brand new menu packed with dishes from Thailand and all over the Far East, that Kolkatans have never tasted before. From the mushroom bao, that fooled everyone into thinking it was a mushroom, to the flavourful herb scented Tofu Snow Peas Soup, there was novelty everywhere.

Fish lovers are going to adore the Steamed Betki Fillet in Chinese Garlic Soy Sauce and the Singaporean Chilli Crab. But the star attraction is the Sautéed Rock Lobster in Sichuan Chilli Sauce, with its salty spicy kick. Thai Pineapple Cashewnut Fried Rice and Mei Fun and Vegetables in Spicy Oyster Sauce are both perfect accompaniments, with a new twist to the familiar.

Vegetarian? No worries. The delightfully crunchy Chilli Basil Crispy Potato and the Wok Fried Asparagus with Mushroom and Truffle Oil are brilliant. Another one of the highlights are tiny, cute looking swans that are actually deep fried dumplings filled with veggies. The best part is, Chef Alexsander Cheng will be introducing more dishes from Singapore and Malaysia as time goes by, so look out for more surprises. We only wish there were a few more options for dessert.

Available for lunch (12:20pm – 3pm Saturdays) dinner (7pm – 11:45pm on all days) and Sunday brunch (12:30pm – 3:30pm) a meal for two costs INR 3,000 plus.

