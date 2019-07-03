This 'Marvellous' Brand's Eco-Friendly Jute Bags Are Worth A Dekko

Launched earlier this year, Marvy (short for ‘marvellous’, silly!) does premium handcrafted and eco-friendly bags made of jute. The brand does different kinds of bags like handbags, hobo, sling, duffel, messenger, pouches and backpacks.

We were really impressed by the elegant and soothing colour scheme, all inspired by nature. Check out their casual ‘gypsy’ blue hobo bag that can carry all your essentials and still keep your style game on point. If you want a different colour or design, the guys at Marvy will customise it for you too! The sea green 'Mini Messenger Bag' looks small but has enough space to carry whatever you need on a daily basis. You can easily take it to work too.

Watch out for their collection of backpacks and duffel bags perfect for travel. The prices start at INR 2,500 and can go up to INR 6,500.