This Insta-Worthy Cafe Will Make You Feel Like You Are In Australia

Walk down from City Centre I towards Laboni Estates, you will find this cute shop painted in red on your right side. Right opposite Bidhan Nagar College, this cafe is straight out of a picture postcard. This cosy place offers a limited seating of a maximum of six people. We like the way it's been done up with things like mugs, mirrors, books, and framed photos of Australian things like dairy cows, kangaroos and even the legendary Australian cricketer - Don Bradman!

The menu is stacked with cookies, sandwiches, lasagna, donuts and burgers. Their range of cookies - from cinnamon honey to red velvet - is amazing. Look out for their giant chocolate chip cookie, best when served warm with a beverages (hot or cold). This is a self service cafe so help yourself and look around for a table.

More than anything, this place is worth the visit for a photo by the picturesque vintage window (reminded us of Parisian street cafes from the movie, Before Sunset).

Price point for two is around INR 400.