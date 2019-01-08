Men, Here's Where To Go Shopping For Dapper Wedding Suits

It's a store that once catered to the burrasahibs of the colonial world, and has been doing business on Lindsay Street from as far back as the 1930s. One of the oldest stores in this area, Jaggi’s is still taking care of its legacy of loyal customers with fantastic clothes (shirts, trousers, suits and kurtas) made just the way you want. Though known mostly for their bespoke fashion, you'll also get ready made suits here. Wool to linen, corduroy or cotton - you'll get suits in a variety of fabrics and in some very unusual colours (imagine pale yellow or wine red).

