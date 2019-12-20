It's Indeed Cheesy-Licious, Kolkata Gets It's First Artisanal Cheese & Dessert Parlour In Dhakuria

Cheese and healthy. Impossible pairing? Well not anymore. Keeping in mind our eternal affair with cheese, Meraki - Artisan Cheese and Rustic Bakes, a venture by Arpita Nag, has come up with Kolkata's first artisanal cheese, curated from fresh milk, and minus any preservatives or emulsifiers.

At a time when the market is flooded with artificial cheese, Meraki (a Greek word meaning creating something with a lot of love and passion) will reinvent your love for this dairy product, albeit without compromising on the health factor. Located in Dhakuria, Meraki stocks all types of cheese - from soft, stretched to semi-hard or hard. Some of the must-try items include Pickled Feta, Halloumi, Buffalo Mozzarella, Gouda, Cheddar, and Jack. Besides cheese, Meraki also serves delectable baked items like cheesecakes made from fresh cheese, crackers and relishes made from vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

The best part? All types of cheese available here are vegetarian as only microbial rennet is used to produce them and they are a rich source of protein.