Let’s Taco About It: These Places In The City Serve Your Favourite Mexican Dishes

When talking of Mexican food, how can Taco Bell be far behind. Kolkata has finally got a taste of the iconic Mexican food chain. So the next time you are craving for Loaded Cheesy Chalupas, hit up South City Mall's food court on the fourth floor and make a beeline for the extreme right hand corner. Because that's where Taco Bell stands. The one thing you can't go wrong with is their naked chicken taco. With chicken instead of tortilla shells - this one is every meat lovers' best bet. So, are the crispy spicy cheese topped nachos. Pig out on the chalupa meal, a softer variant of taco (you can choose your filling) that comes with fries and soda. And those who have an appetite to gorge, the seven-layer burrito with flavoured rice filling is the item to pick. Oh and did we mention their iconic Chocodilla? You get the drift.