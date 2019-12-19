Bookmark This Quaint Store For Stunning Embroidered Juttis & Mojaris

It's not often that we spot a random shoe store and come out buying a pair. Millano Footwear on Mirza Ghalib Street is one such store, which will compel you to make your wallet lighter by only a few hundred bucks.

As soon as you enter the store, there's a burst of colours and racks full of women's shoes, on both sides, that is priced as low as INR 600. We loved their jutti collection in green, golden and pink with bright embellishments. No one ever said being bold is a crime! So go for their green jutti with a mix of threads and zardosi work.

The store has an entire section dedicated to kundans. A pair of golden coloured platform heels caught our attention because of the intricate stone work. And ladies, if you want your feet to get noticed, try the suede magenta pencil heel with threadwork, priced at INR 1,400.

Fear foot sores? Grab red platform heels, embedded with numerous small pearls. Pair it with a sequinned black gown and there's no looking back. Millano's collection of embroidered mojaris come with sequinned flower and zardosi work and can match any traditional or festive outfit, priced super affordably at INR 1,200.